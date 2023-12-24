Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

