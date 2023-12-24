Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $176.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

