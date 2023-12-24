WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COP opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.