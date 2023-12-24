WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

