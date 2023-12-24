WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

