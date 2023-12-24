Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI) & Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Head-To-Head Review

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Onex has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.13%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and Onex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust -$5.32 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Onex $442.00 million 12.45 $235.00 million $7.31 9.65

Onex has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A Onex 47.28% 9.60% 6.34%

Summary

Onex beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade corporate debt securities with varied maturities. It will liquidate on or about December 2, 2024. The fund conducts in-house research to make its investments. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was formed on June 26, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

