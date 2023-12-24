Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of WTFC opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $98.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

