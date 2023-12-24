WJ Interests LLC Acquires 2,986 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WJ Interests LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 8.8% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WJ Interests LLC owned about 0.35% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $55.24 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

