Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.25 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.