XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.