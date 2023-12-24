Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) versus Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Head to Head Survey

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xiaomi and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A Sony Group 7.55% 12.35% 2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xiaomi and Sony Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiaomi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sony Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Sony Group has a consensus price target of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Sony Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Xiaomi.

This table compares Xiaomi and Sony Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sony Group $85.23 billion 1.33 $6.93 billion $5.05 18.25

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xiaomi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sony Group beats Xiaomi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products. The Internet Services segment provides advertising services and internet value-added services; and engages in the online game and fintech businesses. The Others segment offers hardware repair services for its products; and installation services for certain IoT products. The company also engages in the wholesale and retail of smartphones and ecosystem partners' products; development and sale of software, hardware, and television; procurement and sale of smartphones, ecosystem partners' products, and spare parts; procurement of raw materials; and operation of retail stores. It is also involved in the provision of advertising and promotion services; investment; commercial factoring activities; e-commerce business; sale of e-books; electronic payment technology services; technical services; and integrated circuit chip design services, as well as engages in smart electric vehicle business. Xiaomi Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

