XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221,825 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $46,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after buying an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,179,000 after buying an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

