Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

