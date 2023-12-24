Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

