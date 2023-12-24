Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Chart Industries worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $65,111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,444,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $134.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Read Our Latest Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.