Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

MTDR stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

