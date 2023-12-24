Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,512 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $85.90 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

