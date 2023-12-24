Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

