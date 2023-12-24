Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of EnPro Industries worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO opened at $155.30 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.21.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

