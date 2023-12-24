Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,953 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

