Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $697.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $640.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.