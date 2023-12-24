Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 2,026 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of G-III Apparel Group worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GIII stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile



G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.



