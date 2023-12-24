Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,182 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Avient worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 139.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 1.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 376,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,170,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVNT opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

