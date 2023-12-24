Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $238.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.29. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

