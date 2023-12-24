Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

PBH stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

