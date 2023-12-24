Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

