Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

