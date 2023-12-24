Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ChampionX worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHX opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

