Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 58,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,905 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $195.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

