Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $16.11 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 2,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $463.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.40 and a 200 day moving average of $453.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $547.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

