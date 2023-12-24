Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of NMI worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

