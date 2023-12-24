Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Axonics worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Axonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axonics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $68.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Axonics’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

