Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of MGP Ingredients worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 61.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGPI

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.