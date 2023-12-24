Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

