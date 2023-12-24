Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 66,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

