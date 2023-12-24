Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.