Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.54 Million Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

