Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of MYR Group worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in MYR Group by 11,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

