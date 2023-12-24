Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,564 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX opened at $83.23 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

