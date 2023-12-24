Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPS Commerce worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

SPSC stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.18. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

