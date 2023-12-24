Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $760,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,728 shares of company stock worth $27,359,636. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $95.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.