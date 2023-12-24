Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Kadant worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAI stock opened at $279.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.34 and a 200-day moving average of $229.96.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other Kadant news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $147,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

