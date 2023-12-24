Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Huron Consulting Group worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock worth $1,719,700. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.9 %

HURN stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

