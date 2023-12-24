Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Merit Medical Systems worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

