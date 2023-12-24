Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TopBuild worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 61.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $376.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.88 and a one year high of $380.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.59 and its 200 day moving average is $273.82.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.91.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

