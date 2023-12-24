Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,996,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KRG opened at $22.94 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 564.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

