Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

