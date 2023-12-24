Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Belden worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

NYSE BDC opened at $77.63 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

In related news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

