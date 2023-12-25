10,000 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,502,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,143,099. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

