1,116 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

